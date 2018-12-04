Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Anthem Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.46 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

Shares of ANTM opened at $296.25 on Tuesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $297.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Anthem by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,031,000 after purchasing an additional 884,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $126,584,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 1,123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after acquiring an additional 392,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $936,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $1,253,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock worth $6,608,340 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

