Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.82.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$110.83 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$110.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$125.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In related news, insider John Hountalas sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.55, for a total transaction of C$1,125,060.15. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total value of C$1,966,560.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.