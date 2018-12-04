Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Boosted by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to $89.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of RY stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $69.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,298,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,944,000 after acquiring an additional 411,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,839,000 after acquiring an additional 320,498 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.