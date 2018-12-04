Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$883.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Desjardins cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.71.

TSE DOL opened at C$35.24 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$33.21 and a twelve month high of C$56.67.

In other Dollarama news, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$783,800.00. Also, insider Michael Ross purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.98 per share, with a total value of C$51,772.00.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

