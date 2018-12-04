Qbao Price Tops $0.0168 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, Gate.io and LBank. Qbao has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $71,131.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000069 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

