Qtum (QTUM) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $174.49 million and $122.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00049612 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Coinnest, Bleutrade and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000870 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017589 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,083,268 coins and its circulating supply is 89,083,268 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEx, Iquant, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, BCEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Allcoin, Crex24, HBUS, Poloniex, BigONE, Coinone, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Binance, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, Exrates, Liqui, Coindeal, Cobinhood, OKEx, Ovis, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EXX, Livecoin, GOPAX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, ABCC, Bibox, Liquid, BitForex, CoinExchange, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

