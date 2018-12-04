Quanex Building Products (NX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.33

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 6892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $239.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,800 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $227,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 130,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/quanex-building-products-nx-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-14-33.html.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.