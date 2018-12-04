Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 42,903 Box Inc (BOX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 162,054 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BOX by 483.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,126.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $370,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,760.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,904,330. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.42. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 457.76% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/quantbot-technologies-lp-acquires-shares-of-42903-box-inc-box.html.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.