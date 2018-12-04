Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.24.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

