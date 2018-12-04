Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,513,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 349,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

