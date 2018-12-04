Quantis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,368.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $266,044.00 and $1,368.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.02248038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00151487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00186699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.10798019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 3,247,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,303 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

