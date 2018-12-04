Quarterhill (QTRH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Quarterhill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Quarterhill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quarterhill from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:QTRH opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Quarterhill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quarterhill by 67.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quarterhill by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Quarterhill by 6.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,253,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 359,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

