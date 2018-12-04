Qutoutiao (QTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 3540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTT. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Qutoutiao in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qutoutiao stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

