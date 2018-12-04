Qvolta Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Qvolta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Qvolta has a market cap of $13,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qvolta has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.02287763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00147273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00191687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.35 or 0.10656873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Qvolta

Qvolta launched on October 10th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,276 tokens. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

