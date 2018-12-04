Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RARX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

