Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,397,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 568,597 shares during the period. Radware accounts for approximately 10.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.12% of Radware worth $142,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Radware by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Radware by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,091. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.04. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. Radware had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

