Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 76.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

In other news, Director Robert H. Brust acquired 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,387.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

