Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGR. ValuEngine upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.08. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $114.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.80 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

