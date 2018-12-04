Rand Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Rand Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 286.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 77,985 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $11,194,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,282. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.68.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

