Rand Wealth LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Rand Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 306,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 73,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

