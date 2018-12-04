Rand Wealth LLC Sells 6,979 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Rand Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 147.4% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 529,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 1,479,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,894,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/rand-wealth-llc-sells-6979-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.