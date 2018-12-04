Rawcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,582.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Rawcoin has a market capitalization of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rawcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.02319016 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00136419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00190003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.53 or 0.10119852 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

Rawcoin (XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin.

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

