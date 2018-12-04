Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 2,959 Shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 2,959 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $88,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Air T stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 11.45% of Air T worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

