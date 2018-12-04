Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $259,000 Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ETFC opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.57%.

In other news, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,222.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,354 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

