Raytheon (RTN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.56

Press coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a media sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Raytheon’s ranking:

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

NYSE:RTN opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

WARNING: “Raytheon (RTN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.56” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/raytheon-rtn-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-1-56.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.