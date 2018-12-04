RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Bemis makes up about 3.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bemis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Bemis by 3.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bemis by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bemis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bemis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BMS opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78. Bemis Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

