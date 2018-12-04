RB Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 460,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,899 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,251,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,966 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,130,000 after acquiring an additional 431,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

