REAL (REAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,273.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX and BitFlip. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $12,273.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.02315327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00137266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00189399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.40 or 0.10094199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

