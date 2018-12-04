Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LogMeIn (LOGM)

LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/22/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn third-quarter results benefited from solid turnaround in Collaboration business. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in Communications & Collaboration business are showing positive returns. Growing adoption of products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, is ultimately helping the company solidify its presence in the broad IT support market. Buoyed by the encouraging results, the company raised its guidance for 2018. However, intensifying competition is compelling LogMeIn to increase spending on sales & marketing and research & development expenses that might put margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/15/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LogMeIn third-quarter results benefited from solid turnaround in Collaboration business. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in Communications & Collaboration business are showing positive returns. Growing adoption of products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, is ultimately helping the company solidify its presence in the broad IT support market. Buoyed by the encouraging results, the company raised its guidance for 2018. However, the company has taken a conservative approach with revenue guidance as it believes improvement of renewals and revenue performance to be a multi-quarter effort. Moreover, intensifying competition is compelling LogMeIn to increase spending on sales & marketing and research & development expenses that might put margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/13/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2018 – LogMeIn had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – LogMeIn was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2018 – LogMeIn had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – LogMeIn was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LOGM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,692. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 607,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,022,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

