Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Continental (UAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Continental (NYSE: UAL) recently:

11/28/2018 – United Continental is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – United Continental is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2018 – United Continental had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “United Continental is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. As a result of the robust demand, passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the top line, increased 11.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter passenger unit revenues increased 6.1% year over year. Driven by lower tax rates, the bottom line increased year over year in the third quarter. The company's bullish guidance for current-year earnings also raise optimism in the stock. In fact, shares of United Continental have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, high fuel costs remain a threat. Fuel costs increased 36.5% in the third quarter of 2018. The metric is projected between $2.41 and $2.46 in the final quarter of 2018. High fuel costs apart, expenses on the labor front are also weighing on the bottom line. The company's high debt levels add to the woes. “

11/15/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – United Continental is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

10/22/2018 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Continental is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. As a result of the robust demand, passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the top line, increased 11.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Third-quarter passenger unit revenues increased 6.1% year over year. Driven by lower tax rates, the bottom line increased year over year in the third quarter. The company's bullish guidance for current-year earnings also raise optimism in the stock The Zacks Consensensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 8.2% over the last seven days. Efforts to modernize its fleet are encouraging too. It is constantly adding more efficient planes to its fleet and removing outdated ones. In fact, shares of United Continental have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, high fuel costs remain a threat. The metric increased 36.5% in the third quarter of 2018.”

10/18/2018 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – United Continental had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

10/17/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $99.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – United Continental was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

10/16/2018 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $91.00 to $91.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/15/2018 – United Continental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “United Continental is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. As a result of the robust demand, passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the top line, are being boosted. Third-quarter passenger unit revenues are anticipated to increase at the high end of the 4-6% range. Efforts to modernize its fleet also raise optimism in the stock. It is constantly adding more efficient planes to its fleet and removing outdated ones. Moreover, shares of United Continental have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rise in fuel costs remain a concern and is likely to affect the company's bottom line in the third quarter. Consolidated average aircraft fuel price per gallon is anticipated in the high end of $2.27-$2.32 in the quarter. Detailed results will be available on Oct 16. The company's high debt levels further add to the woes.”

10/10/2018 – United Continental had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – United Continental had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $108.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – United Continental was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Continental stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 107.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

