Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW):

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $110.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $112.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $101.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $111.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $119.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $126.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

10/15/2018 – Lowe’s Companies was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 300.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 508,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,425,000 after buying an additional 381,861 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 733,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

