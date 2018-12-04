Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kohl’s (KSS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS):

11/22/2018 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kohl’s, which has seen its stock nearly double in a year, has been riding on sturdy comps trend for five straight quarters. Comps continued to gain from robust endeavors to boost store and online traffic. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, comps increased 2.5%, with Men's and Children’s apparel categories depicting strong performances. Results also gained from inventory reducing efforts that boosted gross margin. Digital sales witnessed a mid-teen rise, backed by sturdy mobile sales. Further, the quarter marked the company’s sixth and fourth consecutive top- and bottom-line beats, respectively. Encouragingly, the upbeat results fueled management’s expectations for fiscal 2018. However, the company continues to incur higher SG&A expenses. For fiscal 2018, management expects SG&A expenses to rise at the higher end of 1-2%. Moreover, changing consumer tastes and stiff competition in the retail space are threats.”

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $79.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Kohl’s was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

11/1/2018 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2018 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 116,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,435.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,029. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

