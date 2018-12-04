Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Loblaw Companies (L)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies (TSE: L):

  • 11/15/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00.
  • 11/14/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$75.00 to C$63.00.
  • 11/8/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$69.00.
  • 11/7/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2018 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$69.00.

L stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.99. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 12 month low of C$50.22 and a 12 month high of C$61.94.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.38000014680769 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.86%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, insider Garry Senecal sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.60, for a total value of C$51,714.00. Also, insider Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.38, for a total value of C$693,800.00. Insiders sold 117,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,415 in the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

