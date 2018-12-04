Regis Management CO LLC Acquires Shares of 3,058 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,338,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 93.2% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

