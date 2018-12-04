Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $144,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $142.03. 37,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,200. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.84 and a 52 week high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

