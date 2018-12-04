Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,475,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,994. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

WARNING: “Regis Management CO LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/regis-management-co-llc-has-11-62-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-acwi-etf-acwi.html.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.