Relex Hits Market Cap of $974,508.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Relex has a market cap of $974,508.00 and approximately $28,353.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relex has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02293128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00156752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00192287 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.10498342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,831,044 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

