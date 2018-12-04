Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $938.58 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 267,700 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $938,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,121,000 after purchasing an additional 292,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total value of $1,396,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $273.83. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,538. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.24 and a 12-month high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $938.58 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-938-58-million-stake-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.