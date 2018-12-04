Rentledger (RTL) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

Rentledger (CURRENCY:RTL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Rentledger has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Rentledger has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Rentledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.02239464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00151379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00186722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $419.07 or 0.10777683 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rentledger Profile

Rentledger’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Rentledger’s official Twitter account is @rentledgerio. Rentledger’s official website is rentledger.io.

Buying and Selling Rentledger

Rentledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

