Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Symantec (SYMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC):

11/23/2018 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2018 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Symantec had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Symantec’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Increased competition from bellwethers such as Microsoft and Intel is a concern. Changing customer spending behavior and execution risks remain other key challenges. Significant portion of the company’s revenues come from businesses outside the United States, making it succeptible to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Moreover, weaker-than-expected outlook for the fiscal 2019 makes us slightly cautious about its near-term performance. However, we believe rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events, along with acquisitions, are likely to drive Symantec’s near-term results. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/16/2018 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2018 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe excluding the potential upside from an acquisition, SYMC is still in the process of rebuilding sentiment (in an otherwise tough software tape). Further, the company still faces an overhang with the ongoing (as far as we are aware) SEC investigation. We continue to believe there is an ongoing debate on the company’s growth prospects. Remain In Line rated.””

11/4/2018 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2018 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Symantec had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Symantec had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Symantec had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating and $22 price target into FY2Q19 earnings on November 1; we view the risk/reward profile as slightly favorable based on assumptions underlying consensus expectations. After many quarters, we think guidance and expectations appear reasonable despite competitive pressure on most parts of the business. Despite noisy headline numbers, we think the underlying results are less volatile than perceived and the business is stabilizing.””

10/19/2018 – Symantec is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Symantec is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Symantec was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/9/2018 – Symantec was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SYMC opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Symantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,398,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Symantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,769,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Symantec by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Symantec by 2,196.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Symantec by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

