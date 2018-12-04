Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 4th (AAUKF, AKBA, ALGT, CPLP, CREX, EV, NEO, OCUL, PSDO, SNY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, December 4th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We expect Akebia to compete with two other products within next-generation (HIF-PHI) anemia drugs and we believe order of market entry will be; 1) Fibrogen (FGEN, Buy, $74 PT)’s roxadustat, 2) Akebia’s vadadustat, and 3) GlaxoSmithKline (GSK, Not-rated)’s daprodustat, which we think is ~ 6 months behind vadadustat.””

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Imperial Capital. The firm currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our price target of $18 which remains highly sensitive based on target debt and EBITDA levels. The recent operational missteps reflected in Supervalu’s latest financials need to be better accounted for in guidance. Based on UNFI’s high leverage and earnings volatility, we estimate $25 million of variability in annual EBITDA has a $3/share corresponding impact on the price target. Consensus estimates remain way too high for FY19 – Based on the close of the stock market on Dec. 5, UNFI is now set to report 1Q19 results after the close on Thu., 12/6 followed by an earnings call at 5 pm EST (dial in #: 877.682.3423 and conf. ID: 6861809). Ahead of the print, UNFI has announced the sale of Hornbacher’s retail banner in Fargo ND. The sale includes a long-term supply agreement with Supervalu.””

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We continue to see Xeris’ glucagon rescue pen as a superior option for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia from a product profile perspective, as we believe there is a higher probability of successfully delivering the full dose to the patient in an emergency situation. Management believes the product could do much better than a 50% market share.””

