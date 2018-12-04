Restoration Hardware (RH) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.76.

Shares of RH stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.25 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at $901,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

