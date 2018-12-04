Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of RPAI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,130,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

