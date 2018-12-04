Reviewing Aramark (ARMK) and Bojangles (BOJA)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bojangles does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bojangles has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aramark and Bojangles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $15.79 billion 0.60 $567.88 million $1.99 19.31 Bojangles $547.44 million 1.11 $72.00 million $0.83 19.41

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Bojangles. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bojangles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.60% 17.76% 3.77% Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aramark and Bojangles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bojangles 0 6 0 0 2.00

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $47.30, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Bojangles has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.55%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Bojangles.

Summary

Aramark beats Bojangles on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

