Reviewing Commerzbank (CRZBY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (TWN)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TAIWAN FD INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Commerzbank does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerzbank and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $14.89 billion 0.70 $176.32 million N/A N/A TAIWAN FD INC/SH $4.68 million 30.79 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN FD INC/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and TAIWAN FD INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 6.72% 2.85% 0.18% TAIWAN FD INC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerzbank and TAIWAN FD INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 3 1 1 0 1.60 TAIWAN FD INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Commerzbank beats TAIWAN FD INC/SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments. The company's private banking services include current and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages, investments, and financial advisory services; business client's services comprise business accounts, electronic banking, POS systems, and integrated payment management services, as well as advisory services; and corporate client's services include international business, cash management, liquidity management, financing, investment and corporate, and capital markets financing, as well as corporate accounts and online banking services. It also offers commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade finance, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services; money market, hedging, and commodities and precious metals products; and wealth management services. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate and ship financing services, as well as public financing services. As of March 27, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

TAIWAN FD INC/SH Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

