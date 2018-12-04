Reviewing Entegra Financial (ENFC) & Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entegra Financial and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial 10.31% 9.10% 0.86% Prudential Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegra Financial and Prudential Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial $56.49 million 2.85 $2.57 million $1.42 16.44 Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.28 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entegra Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entegra Financial and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegra Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Entegra Financial beats Prudential Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

