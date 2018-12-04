Reviewing ImmuCell (ICCC) & Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Riot Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -13.09% -3.89% -2.69% Riot Blockchain -883.37% -92.58% -67.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Riot Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $10.43 million 3.88 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 153.53 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -0.66

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImmuCell and Riot Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Riot Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riot Blockchain is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Riot Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

