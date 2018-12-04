Reviewing Kraft Heinz (KHC) and Armanino Foods Of Distinction (AMNF)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraft Heinz 39.56% 6.62% 3.62% Armanino Foods Of Distinction 15.56% 39.79% 27.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kraft Heinz and Armanino Foods Of Distinction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraft Heinz 4 2 10 0 2.38 Armanino Foods Of Distinction 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus target price of $65.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kraft Heinz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Armanino Foods Of Distinction pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kraft Heinz pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kraft Heinz has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kraft Heinz is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kraft Heinz has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kraft Heinz and Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraft Heinz $26.23 billion 2.39 $11.00 billion $3.55 14.48 Armanino Foods Of Distinction $38.99 million 2.40 $5.08 million N/A N/A

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Armanino Foods Of Distinction.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Armanino Foods Of Distinction on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells. The company offers its products under the Armanino brand. It markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

