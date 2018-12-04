Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 106.90 ($1.40), with a volume of 18282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.39).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Revolution Bars Group’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%.

In other news, insider Rob Pitcher bought 50,000 shares of Revolution Bars Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($75,787.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.20” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/revolution-bars-group-rbg-sets-new-1-year-low-at-105-20.html.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 69 bars, including 55 bars under the Revolution and 14 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.