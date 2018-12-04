Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.47 ($121.47).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €84.62 ($98.40) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

